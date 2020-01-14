Basketball: Arroyo Grande pulls away from St. Joseph in back-and-forth Mountain League clash

Arroyo Grande led for much of the first half.
St. Joseph then tightened up the score and took the lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Arroyo Grande, though, had the last laugh.
In a stirring back-and-forth Mountain League basketball game between the Knights and Eagles in Arroyo Grande, the Eagles caught up and passed the Knights in the final frame to score a pivotal 65-56 Mountain League win over the Knights.
Robert Hutchens was on fire for the Eagles, knocking down four 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 25 points in the win.
"I didn't feel really confident coming into this one, I normally don't play very well against St. Joe's," Hutchens said afterwards. "I didn't have a great shooting night against Mission, so I thought statistically the odds were in my favor tonight."
The senior helped the Eagles move to 16-4 overall and 2-0 in league. Hutchens used a mix of spot-up three-point shooting and nifty moves off the dribble to maneuver around the St. Joseph defense.
"They scout me as a shooter so I have to be able to put it on the floor and get to the rim," Hutchens said. "If I can do that then I can do a little bit of everything. If I can shoot and get to the rim it's going to be hard to defend me. They played me man-to-man, so...
"Coach has us in a great offense. We run a lot of flair screens and down-screens for shooters, we play very unselfish and it's a great team offense. I love it."
Tyler Armstrong added 17 points for the Eagles and senior Gage Gomez chipped in 13.
The Eagles went 17-for-19 from the free throw line and 8-for-23 from 3.
Jincho Rivera led the Knights with 16 points as Angel Ortiz added 13. The Knights finished 1-for-12 from 3-point range.
St. Joseph was down for most of the first half, trailing 20-15 after the first quarter. The Eagles had leads of 27-19 and 33-24 before taking a 33-28 lead into the break.
The Knights scored five straight to start the second half, tying the game at 33 on a putback basket by Tim Noe.
St. Joseph led 44-42 after the third quarter and went up 48-44 on two nice baskets from Rivera. St. Joseph held its final lead at 52-50. That's when Sam Bazunga was called for a shooting foul on a 3-point try by Hutchens, who calmly knocked down all three foul shots to give the Eagles a 53-52 edge.
Rivera then drove to the paint and put a good shot off the glass that just rimmed out. From there, Gomez hit two foul shots to give the Eagles a 55-52 advantage before Dre Roman scored on a smooth turnaround leaner in the paint to cut it to one.
Armstrong then knocked down a big 3-pointer for the Eagles, giving them a 58-54 lead. Bazunga scored in the paint to make the score 58-56 before Hutchens got a pass in the corner, pump-faked under a defender then knocked down a 15-foot baseline jumper to extend the Eagles' lead.
The Knights turned the ball over on their next possession and Steven Vasquez, one of the area's top shooting guards, was called for a reach-in foul on Michael Atherton, who made one of his foul shots to give the Eagles a six-point lead with about a minute left.
The Knights wouldn't get any closer.
St. Joseph is now 15-4 on the season and 1-1 in league games, but don't have a lot of time to regroup. The Knights host Mission Prep (11-8, 1-1) on Friday. Mission Prep lost to Arroyo Grande in overtime, 62-59 last week.
