The Santa Ynez baseball team won a pair of non-league games last week, beating St. Joseph 2-0 on March 26 before topping Carpinteria on March 27.
In the win over St. Joseph, an Aiden Sisemore RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Justin Koslowsky in the fifth inning were more than enough for the Pirates to squeeze out a non-league win over the Knights at Santa Ynez.
The loss was another tough one for St. Joseph. All of the Knights' losses have come by three runs or fewer.
The Pirates won despite being out-hit 7-3. Max Melena pitched a complete game for St. Joseph. Santa Ynez starter Victor Heredia went six innings and Mason Young worked the seventh to get the save.
Jacob Galloway doubled for the Knights.
Santa Ynez 2, Carpinteria 1
Dante Berouty singled in Mason Young with the winning run, and freshman Jackson Cloud pitched a six-hit complete game to get the win as the Pirates (9-6) edged the Warriors in a non-league game at Santa Ynez.
The Pirates are scheduled to play Canyon, Viewpoint and Yerington (Nevada) next week as part of the Central Coast Tournament that Cabrillo is hosting.
Softball
Hancock 3, Santa Monica 1
Shaylin Coy pitched a six-hit complete game and drove in a run as the Bulldogs (7-10, 3-6) beat the Corsairs in a Western State Conference North Division win over the Corsairs.
Santa Monica edged Hancock 1-0 when the teams played at Santa Monica in February.
Tuesday, Crystal Gonzales doubled twice and drove in a run for the Bulldogs. Sabrina Ornelas had Hancock's other RBI. Hancock first baseman Zaiden Bakke went 3-for-3.