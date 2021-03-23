The Santa Ynez baseball team started its 2021 season with a 10-4 win over Bishop Diego on Saturday.
Brian Lood threw four scoreless innings and Vic Heredia closed out the game in the seventh for Santa Ynez.
Seth Ruiz had two hits and three runs and Caleb Cassidy drove in three runs for the Pirates.
Tennis
Both Pirate teams win
In the first matches for the teams in more than a year, the Santa Ynez boys and girls teams beat their Lompoc counterparts 18-0.
The boys match was a non-league match. The girls match was a scrimmage.
In the boys match, the Pirates’ No. 1 doubles team of Micah Thomas and Charlie Hoose swept three sets, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
Santa Ynez singles players Noah Thompson, Luke Lockhart and Josh Kazali lost a combined 13 games. Thompson swept his matches 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.
In the girls scrimmage, Emmy Withrow swept three sets without losing a game. Santa Ynez’s singles players lost one game between them.
Jazz Feeley won both her sets without dropping a game. Morea Noretto lost one game in a three-set sweep.
Girls water polo
Santa Ynez 13, Paso Robles 5
Taye Luke led the way with six goals, three assists, two steals and kickouts in the Pirates' final game of the shortened season.
Sydney Gills added five goals, two assists and three positive kickouts as Lily Mazza chipped in with one goal, two assists and steals.
Ananda Main added a goal and Peyton Pratt had 16 blocks, three assists and a steal in goal.
Girls soccer
Santa Ynez 3, St. Joseph 1
Lyric Jones scored in the first half for St. Joseph and the game was tied 1-1 at the break before the Pirates pulled away.
"They're a very physical team and well coached," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said of Santa Ynez. "We will get better with more opportunities to play strong opponents."
Garcia said the Pirates were awarded a penalty kick in the second half that he didn't agree with.
"We live with refereeing in every aspect of life," he said.
Girls volleyball
Santa Ynez sweeps Lompoc
In an outdoor doubleheader, Santa Ynez swept Lompoc, winning both matches in three sets in Santa Ynez.
The Pirates won the first match 25-10, 25-21 and 25-17.
In the second match, the Pirates won 25-18, 25-14 and 25-11.
Ashley Martin had a career-high 32 assists and six aces for Santa Ynez. Jadya Henry totaled a career-high 20 kills and four blocks as Dakota Blunt added 18 assists and seven aces.
Santa Ynez' Jordyn Hazzard had 18 digs and eight aces. Michaela Baker had 12 kills and Jasmine Rudd smacked six kills.
"We had great weather for our second home game of the season," Santa Ynez coach Amelia Brown said in an email. "The girls fought hard and had some amazing plays that led to two career highs of 32 assists by Ashley Martin and 20 kills by Jadya Henry."