The Santa Maria Saints’ 2022 season is off to a rough start.
After dropping a 12-3 decision Thursday at home to Ocean League rival Morro Bay, Santa Maria’s record stands at 1-5 overall and 1-1 in league play.
“We were hit hard by graduation so it’s like we’re starting all over again,” said Saints’ head coach Michael Roberson.
The 2021 Saints (18-10, 10-5 Ocean) made it all the way to the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship game before falling, 14-6, to Bakersfield Christian.
“This is a completely different team than last year,” said Roberson. “We lost 10 players to graduation. This year, we have seven seniors. Some of our guys haven’t played ball in the last couple of years and the rest are brand new to varsity baseball.”
Roberson still has several key holdovers including his tri-captains; senior shortstop Alex Milner, junior catcher Julian Ortiz and sophomore pitcher/first baseman Ruben Guzman.
“We have a good set of guys,” said Milner. “Every player competes hard every game. That’s all you can ask. As captains, it’s up to us to set an example, to play hard every pitch and never quit.”
“I didn’t know a lot of guys when I first came out for the team,” said Ortiz. “Now I’m one of the guys and that feels good. This is a good group. I’m having fun with these guys and it’s a lot of fun playing every day with them.”
“As a group, we don’t have a lot of experience but we should get a lot better as we get more experience,” said Guzman. “I think this team will be in good shape by the time we get to the playoffs.”
Ortiz, Milner and Guzman bat one, two and four in Coach Roberson’s lineup.
Senior Samuel Avila bats third and was the team’s starting pitcher Thursday but the lefty pitcher/first baseman will have to miss several upcoming games.
“Samuel was a top reliever for us last year and Thursday was his first game as a starter,” said Roberson. “But he was injured during an at-bat and will be out for a while so someone else will have to step up.
“One thing about this group – every player will have the chance to contribute.”
Rounding out the starting lineup are left fielder Mike Brown, center fielder Nick Martinez, right fielder Elijah Urias, second baseman David Placentia, third baseman Vinny Reyes and designated hitter Tony Sanchez.
The rest of the team includes Adryan Fuentes, Memo Rodriguez, Matthew Herrera, Anthony Rice, Luis Rocha and Adrian Esquivel.
In Thursday’s game, Morro Bay scored five times in the top of the first inning.
The Pirates’ offense was helped by three walks and an error.
“Walks, some errors – we gave up a lot of runs but if we clean that up, we’ll be in every game,” said Roberson. “These kids don’t quit. They battle until the final out and that’s a good sign.
“The kids are hitting and Ruben had some great at bats today. He knocked in two of our three runs with a hard single to right in the first and a hard single to left in the third.”
Despite a rocky start, Roberson is optimistic about the team’s future.
“It’s a long season. We’ve got the players to win,” said Roberson. “This was only our second league game and, from what I see, this team is going to get a lot better along the way. But the Ocean League is a tough league. Every game is going to be a battler but our players are up to it.”
Righetti caps 3-0 week
Righetti beat San Luis Obispo 4-2 on Friday to cap a perfect week, beating SLO twice and Bakersfield Frontier on Monday.
The Warriors are now 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in Mountain League play. They'll play at Atascadero in another league game on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Cooper Bagby threw a complete game for the Warriors on Friday.
Ricky Smith went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in Friday's win. Aaron Vega, Gavin Long, JJ Ughoc, Brodie Miller, Matthew Rivas, Mason Schmid and Adrian Santini each collected a hit in the win over the Tigers.
Braves rally late
Lompoc beat Santa Ynez 5-4 Friday night by scoring four times in the top of the seventh.
Lompoc beat Santa Ynez twice this week in a pair of surprising Channel League results.
Santa Ynez has now dropped its last three games. Santa Ynez senior Owen Hunt went 2-for-4, as did Mikey Gills. Gills drove in a pair of runs.
Jackson Cloud was solid on the hill for the Pirates, going six innings. He scattered four hits and struck out 10, allowing two runs.
"We are scuffling," Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said. "I was very proud of our kids competing today, but to Lompoc's credit they never gave up. We need to learn how to CLOSE the game out. We are learning some hard lessons, and I believe we will be better in the games to come."
Santa Ynez is now 9-5 overall and 3-4 in league. The Braves are 3-4 in league.
Softball
Lompoc 17, Santa Ynez 4
Lompoc used a big fourth inning to roll past Santa Ynez.
Briana Reitmeier earned the win in the circle for the Braves. Lompoc is 12-2 on the season 6-1 in league heading into the Tuesday game against Santa Barbara.
Basketball
Kiwanis All-Star game set for March 26
The 30th annual Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular high school basketball event is set for March 26 at Nipomo High School.
The game pits the top seniors from San Luis Obispo County against those from Northern Santa Barbara County. The game is typically held at Hancock College, but will take place at Nipomo High as Joe White Memorial Gym is undergoing some repairs.
The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys game starts at 7 p.m. There's also a slam dunk contest and a boys and girls 3-point shooting contest.
General admission is $8 and child/student tickets at $4.
For more information, contact (805) 254-1523.