The Dunn School baseball team got off to a hot start, sweeping its first three games of the season against Santa Maria Valley teams.
The Earwigs beat Valley Christian Academy 19-3 on March 1 before cruising past Orcutt Academy in a doubleheader on March 5, winning the first game 11-3 and the second 19-4 in five innings.
In the March 1 win over VCA, Dunn junior Spencer Troise had a productive debut for the Earwigs. In his first at-bat as an Earwig, Troise crushed a two-run home run in the top of the first and the Earwigs scored 14 runs in the first two innings to cruise to victory that was called after five innings because of the run rule. Troise was also strong on the mound, striking out five over two shutout innings. Junior Jonny Johnson tossed two shutout innings of his own in relief and senior Hunter Fry pitched the fifth.
In the sweep of Orcutt Academy, Johnson earned the victory for Dunn in game one, pitching five innings and striking out five, yielding two runs. Freshman Theodore Anderson led the way offensively for the Earwigs, rapping out three doubles. He showed off his glove, starting a double play in the bottom of the second, and making a solid play on a slow roller in the sixth.
Troise homered for Dunn in the bottom of the first. Fry relieved Johnson on the mound, giving up one run while striking out three in two innings.
Sophomore CJ Hollister started game two for Dunn. He pitched three innings, striking out three. After giving up two runs in the top of the first, Dunn responded with eight runs of its own in the bottom half. Junior Makani Nabarro got things going offensively, homering to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Nabarro relieved Hollister and struck out the side in the fourth. Sophomore Payton Federmann pitched the fifth inning.
Dunn was set to take on St. Bonaventure (CIF Southern Section, Division 3) this week as the Earwigs began league play. Dunn traveled to St. Bonaventure on Tuesday and will then host the Seraphs on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Pirates compete at Glendora tourney
Santa Ynez fielded one team of three players at the Glendora Invitational on Monday hosted at Glendora Country Club. The field was composed of 39 teams of three players (117 individuals) from high schools across Southern California and Santa Ynez placed 28th with a total of 273.
Jackson St. Denis (62nd place) shot an 86 while Rye Winans shot 91 to finish in 82nd place. Owen Hirth carded a 96 to finish in 94th place. Tyler Stock and Carson Adams of Mission Viejo A team were the medalists of the round each shooting 1 under par 71s.
Track and field
Pirates compete at Atascadero meet
Amelia Villa helped Santa Ynez finish second in the 4x200 relay with a team of 1:59.19 to become one of the Pirates' medalists at the Atascadero Invite on Saturday.
Kate Mazza also ran on the relay team and finished second in the 1,600 with a PR of 5:32.26.
Opal Vander Vliet was also on the 4x200 relay as was Kira Scheck.
Zachary Liljenquist was third in the 800 for Santa Ynez with a PR of 2:05.45.
Next up, the Pirates will be traveling to the Arroyo Grande Invitational March 11-12.