Barrett, Raymond speak with U.S. astronaut ahead of historic launch

The May 27 mission, dubbed “Launch America,” has attracted heightened attention because it symbolizes what the White House and other senior government leaders say is a new commitment to space, space exploration and ensuring free and continued access. While the launch site and rocket are new, the destination is not. Behnken and his partner, NASA astronaut Doug Hurley, will dock at the ISS for an extended stay.

Behnken told Barrett and Raymond that the mission will last longer than originally planned and could include as many as five space walks to replace aging batteries and to refurbish parts of the Space Station.

“We’ve had some interesting twists and turns,” he told Barrett and Raymond. “Our mission was originally a test mission exclusively focused on a week or a week and a half or so to make sure we achieve the test objectives and get this flight certified for the next set of crews so they would do a long duration mission.”

Behnken said it doesn’t matter the mission’s ultimate duration and functions. “It’s an exciting time and, as an astronaut who flew previously from the Florida coast (on the Space Shuttle), I’m excited for it to be happening again and to be a small part of making it a successful mission,” he said.