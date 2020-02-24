Barrett outlines Air Force budget priorities, strategies for working with other services

“The two key investments we will be making … are space and technology. Both of those are harder to sell because they aren’t tires that can be kicked.”

Each of the service secretaries noted cooperation on developing hypersonic weapons and incorporating artificial intelligence into operations and plans.

Like the Air Force, McCarthy and Modly noted that finding the proper balance in the budget between supporting existing systems and underwriting cutting-edge technology can be difficult. Readiness, McCarthy said, “is our No. 1 priority” but “striking the right balance between new capabilities and divestiture” is also critical.

“The ships we’ll need in 10 to 15 years don’t even exist right now,” Modly said. “But we have to get right after that right now.”

Modly pointed out that a variety of “mundane” efforts are also crucial. Foremost in that category, he said, is upgrading the Navy’s IT network to meet modern-day demands.

Another he said is working to reverse consolidation of the industrial base. Only one company today can build an aircraft carrier, he said. But through contract reform and new approaches that all three services are promoting, the number and mix of companies is growing.

“The competitive field is not as broad as I’d like it to be,” Modly said. Because of efforts currently underway, “I believe the Navy will have a healthier industrial base 10 years for now.”

