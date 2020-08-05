Bailey: #WearAMaskPlease. Programs push face-coverings in hopes of bringing sports back

Asking members of the general public to mask up during a pandemic may sound like an uncontroversial request.
However, as we're finding out, there is little that doesn't become controversial nowadays.
Wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic has become a hot-button issue, though the public sentiment is certainly starting to turn.
The Pew Research Center studied the topic and published its findings in June, reporting that 65% of Americans said they regularly wore masks in stores within the past month.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
