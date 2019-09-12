The arrival of the autumnal equinox — beginning of fall — will occur at 12:50 a.m. Sept. 23 when the sun is directly over the equator. On that Monday, we will lose the greatest amount of daylight of the year, about three minutes at our latitude.
Equinox comes from the Latin phrase for “equal nights.” However, the sunrise and sunset times listed on tide tables are not exactly 12 hours apart, as one might suspect. That’s because Earth’s atmosphere refracts or “bends” light coming from the sun, so we see the sun a couple of minutes before it actually rises over the horizon and a couple of minutes after the sun sets. In addition, the sunrise is classified as the moment the upper edge of the sun’s disk appears on the horizon, and sunset is when the upper edge disappears below the horizon, adding to the slightly longer days. In other words, we have to wait until Sept. 26, when the sunrise and sunset times will be equal.
By the way, one of the more interesting urban legends that I’ve often heard was the one about easily balancing eggs on their ends during the equinox because of the equal length of the day and night. With enough patience and practice, you can balance eggs on their ends at any time of the year just as easily as during the first day of fall or spring.
In the fall, our weather begins to be dominated by an area of high pressure that builds at the surface over the Great Basin — the area between the Sierra Nevada range to the west and the Rocky Mountains to the east.
This condition usually produces northeasterly (downslope) winds. These winds bring relatively dry air to our shoreline, pushing the marine layer out to sea.
My daughter Chloe mentioned to me that it sure feels more like fall even though the temperatures remain in the 70s. She said the air felt different, drier and more like what she would experience in the mountains, even though the temperatures were about the same.
She’s right! The air feels crisp because of the lower humidity levels. When the air mass moves in an offshore direction, it descends from the coastal mountains toward the Pacific and then warms from compressional heating. As a result, the relative humidity drops. This lower humidity level makes it feel dry, more like fall than the heavier air of summer.
During fall, the warmest temperatures start to switch from the inland areas to the coastal regions.
In last week’s weather column, I asked if Los Angeles has the Santa Anas, San Luis Obispo County the Santa Lucia’s, southern Santa Barbara County the sundowners, why hasn’t someone given a special name for the northern Santa Barbara County downslope winds?
So far, most readers have suggested San Rafael winds. Some have written “Santana” — because it has been discarded for Santa Ana winds down south and it’s a great name.
Frank came up with a clever poem.
Why not call them ‘Kats’ Light winds they are ‘Cool Kats’ Since there is no rain, they are ‘the Kats with no Dogs’ When they are oppressive, it is ‘Reigning Kats’.
