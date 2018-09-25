gary robinson

Oct. 3, 10 and 17 at 7 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Los Olivos, the public is invited to attend a series of three lectures/films recognizing Native Americans who served in the United States Armed Forces. The events are free and sponsored by the Los Olivos Community Organization (LOCO) and the Los Olivos Library.

 Contributed by Gary Robinson

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags