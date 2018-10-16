On Sunday, Oct. 14, widely published, critically acclaimed writer Deanne Stillman will hold a talk and signing for her latest book, "The Story of the Strange Friendship Between Sitting Bull and Buffalo Bill" at 3:30 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, located at 3596 Sagunto Street.
Stillman is the author of several post-western themed books, such as "Twentynine Palms: A True Story of Murder," which represents the conclusion of a 10-year journey, exploring the brutal murders of two young girls in a scenic Southern California military town by a Marine shortly after the Gulf War; and "Mustang: The Saga of the Wild Horse in the American West," positing: "Why are we a cowboy nation, destroying the horse we rode in on?"
In a recent interview, Stillman explained why the friendship between Sitting Bull and Buffalo Bill was of importance.
"Some time ago, while working on Mustang, I learned that when Sitting Bull was assassinated in 1890, there was a horse outside his cabin, and as the bullets were flying, it danced — or so goes the legend. Sitting Bull was part of Cody’s show for four months in 1885, and when he returned to Standing Rock, Buffalo Bill gave him this horse. That was a big deal, symbolically speaking, because the tribes had been stripped of their ponies during the Indian wars."
Her books of narrative nonfiction are place-based stories of war and peace in the modern and historical West, showing how the past plays a role in today's society.
Stillman's work appears in many publications, including the rumpus; Los Angeles Review of Books ("Letter from the West" column); New York Times (Magazine, Book Review, Arts & Leisure, Travel); High Country News; The Los Angeles Times; Boston Globe; Orion; Slate; Salon; Tin House. Her work is widely anthologized, and her plays have been produced and won prizes in festivals around the country. She has also written for film and television.
Books should be purchased prior to the signing event at simonandschuster.com or amazon.com. For more information or to RSVP, contact (805) 688-7889 or email info@santaynezmuseum.org. Members are $15, nonmembers, $20.