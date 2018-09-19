Put your best foot forward. Make a splash and keep moving forward. Take the initiative and do things for yourself. The less you leave for others to do, the easier life will be for you. No muss, no fuss; just a goal and a journey that leads to rewards.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speed things up a little. If you lag, someone will complain, ruining your mood and quashing your enthusiasm. If you take charge, a positive change will come your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of family matters. Make your place more comfortable or convenient. The changes you make will please someone who depends on you. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take care of your responsibilities. Leave no room for error or complaints. An emotional situation will leave you in a vulnerable position if you let someone speak on your behalf.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your personal money matters secret. Consider your options and what you need to do to secure your financial position. Romance will improve your day and ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look for the best way to invest your time, money and energy. Doing what's best for yourself may not please everyone, but it's time to put yourself first.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An emotional encounter may confuse you at first, but if you let your intuition guide you, everything will fall into place. Trust your heart to help you make the right decision.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let uncertainty lead to a mishap. Take better care of your emotional and physical health, first and foremost. An innovative plan will change the way you help others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't hold back the way you feel or what your expectations are. An open and honest discussion will result in a better understanding between you and a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Social encounters will highlight your day. Day trips, events and activities that stimulate your mind will lead to a host of new ideas and plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Start a new hobby or do something in conjunction with a loved one. Children, a partner or a good friend will have an impact on your life. Don't misjudge someone's feelings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't overdo it. The changes you want to make should be within your budget. Consult with an expert before you start or take on a project.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be given the OK to proceed with something you've wanted to do for some time. Travel, love, romance and building a better future with someone special are favored.