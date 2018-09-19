Take care of personal matters. Deal with emotional issues, living arrangements and shared expenses. Strive for equality and openness. Try to work through any pending problems that have been holding you back. Do whatever it takes to ease stress and improve health, wealth and happiness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll be intent on making changes, but make them for the right reasons. Impulsive action will not solve problems, but a calculated adjustment or well-thought-out plan will.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Personal changes will greatly help you. Look inward, not to someone else, to fix any problems you are experiencing. Improvements begin within, and they will require an effort on your part.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Discuss your plans with those who will be most affected by the decisions you make. Once you get the go-ahead, don't hesitate to start the process.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Mixed emotions will make it difficult for you to discern the right choice. Too many options or interference will keep you guessing. Don't let your feelings take charge when practicality is required.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Someone or something from your past will resonate with you when it comes to decisions that will affect your personal finances, a contract or a personal change you want to make.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An unexpected change will be a pleasant surprise. The support and backup you get will help secure your position and encourage future reward and advancement.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself, regardless of what transpires. The less others know about you, the easier it will be to deal with sensitive situations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep everyone guessing. Don't expect everyone to agree with you or back you. Using an element of surprise will give you the upper hand when dealing with a partnership.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A last-minute change of plans will require you to act quickly, efficiently and intelligently. Hands-on assessment and application will help you win favors and respect.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Slow down. Take your time, go over every detail and go all-out to guarantee you make the right choice. Let your intuition guide you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Talk to peers, relatives or anyone who can offer insight into what's happened in the past. Knowing what you are up against will lead to better choices. Poor decisions will be costly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Someone will be intent on finding out more about your personal assets, medical or legal records. Protect your passwords and personal documents. Concentrate on personal improvements.