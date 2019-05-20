You'll have plenty of opportunity to excel this year. A partnership will bring a new dimension to your ideas and encourage you to openly express what you want to see happen. You'll gain recognition for your strengths, skills and insight into trends. Don't hesitate; reach for the stars.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Say what's on your mind and don't apologize for wanting to do your own thing or following your heart. Take control of whatever situation you face and keep moving forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Aim to get things done. If you offer your services to a worthy cause, you will meet people who will have a positive impact on your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't take unnecessary risks. Protect yourself against accidents, injuries and incidents that could damage your reputation. Look at new possibilities and use your knowledge and experience to prosper.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't argue with someone who will never see things your way. Get involved in events or activities that encourage like-minded people to join forces and make a difference. Romance is highlighted.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Distance yourself from trouble. If someone is picking on you or taking advantage of you, put a stop to it. Know when to walk away.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't overspend on things you don't need. A personal change should be made that will encourage you to take better care of yourself. Make plans with a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get along with friends and family, but don't get involved in something risky or harmful just to fit in. Emotional matters will escalate quickly if you aren't straightforward.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A positive change at home will brighten your life. Let a loved one know how you feel by showing appreciation and making him or her feel special. Romance is on the rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Plan your actions and get things done. Don't be a follower or give in to peer pressure. Take the path that appeals to you and offers the most incentive.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Balance and integrity will be required if you want to avoid trouble. Refuse to let anyone persuade you to do something that is costly or self-indulgent. Protect your reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let anger take the reins. Compromise and an amiable outlook will help you avoid a situation that would slow you down and could end up costing you. Learn from past mistakes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't let your emotions interfere with the things you need to accomplish. Stay focused on finishing what you start. Physical fitness and a healthy diet are encouraged.