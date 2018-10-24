Encourage the people around you to give and receive encouragement. Your attitude will make a difference to the outcome of any situation you face. Choose to be innovative and upbeat instead of critical or moody. You'll gain control if you embrace change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Learn through observation. The best way to get others to see things your way is to offer incentives and to treat them with respect. A positive attitude can make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep changes to a minimum. Make the most with what you have available. Rely on your resourcefulness, and don't pay attention to hearsay. Look for substance and honesty and eschew rhetoric.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make your position clear. Whether dealing with a personal or professional matter, lay down ground rules and form a foolproof strategy that will benefit everyone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Evaluate your situation and the choices available to you. Anger will not solve problems or help you move forward. If you ask for something, expect to give something in return.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Explore your ideas and share them with people you feel close to. The changes that will result from your words and actions will pave the way to a brighter future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be willing to do something for others if you want something in return. Offering a fair and equal partnership will help you gain respect and the help you need to move forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have plenty of options to choose from. Review the possibilities and the long-term effects that could result. An open discussion will broaden your vision. Romance will enhance your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put everything at your disposal into getting ahead. Living up to your promises and taking care of your responsibilities will ward off complaints and interference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put your best foot forward. If you're doing something creative or joining forces with someone else, the more flexible you are, the better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Emotions will get in the way of a good decision. Don't let stubbornness or insecurity stand between you and what you want. Make your position clear, but be willing to listen and compromise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Sign up for a cause that will benefit your community. The people you encounter will be impressed with the cut of your jib, and interesting proposals will be offered.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Staying focused and living up to your expectations and promises will pay off. Don't leave room for error or complaints. Put your energy where it counts the most.