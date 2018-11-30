Personal change is on the horizon. Consider how you would like to update your appearance, living arrangements or hobbies. A change of pace, space and pastime will give you the boost you need to restructure and improve your life. Follow your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Say what's on your mind and sort out any differences before you lose sight of who you are and what you want. Revisit old goals and reconnect with people who once shared your dreams.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- If you want others to understand you better, share your feelings. Much can be accomplished if you break the silence. You'll discover how someone feels about you. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make a lifestyle change that is conducive to better health. If you sport a new look, you'll receive plenty of compliments. Resolve to make personal improvements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Strive for perfection, to get things done and to help others. Emotional matters should be handled responsibly. Face reality and clear up a mess you left sitting around.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll have choices to make that could affect your reputation and future. Take the high road and bring about the changes necessary to improve your life. Learn from experience.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Business meetings will appear to go well. Present your offer, but get what you want in writing as well. Intellectual property theft could be a problem if you don't legally own your concept.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Focus on partnerships. Both personal and professional dealings will be filled with mixed emotions. Stick to basics and only allude to what you know you can produce.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Love, festive fun and preparations for big events will bring out the best in you. Make the most of your time by including others in your plans. Shopping, entertainment and family fun should be your priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll be tempted to overschedule, which would result in you falling short of your promises to those you care about. Slow down and focus on what matters most.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A short trip to visit old, familiar places, relatives and friends will lift your spirits and bring back memories. A change in lifestyle will be an eye-opener.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get out and have some fun, but don't put yourself in a vulnerable position by being indulgent or giving in to someone who has ulterior motives. Don't share personal information.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Plan an unusual day with someone you love. Trying new things or visiting places you've never been before will build memories that will bring you closer together.