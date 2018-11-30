The possibilities are endless if you use your imagination and concentrate on being the best. A positive attitude will entice others to support your efforts. A change of heart will help direct you when dealing with personal matters. Turn your dreams into realities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take care of responsibilities and get ahead. The time you put in now will pay off when you want to spend time with friends and family as the year comes to a close.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a wait-and-see approach when dealing with anyone who tends to be unpredictable. A practical attitude will help you deal with any uncertainty that comes your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look at and make changes to personal documents that may be time-sensitive. Taking care of business before you move on to more pleasurable activities will ease stress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A little nurturing will go a long way. Make a promise to someone special, and don't renege. Aim to end the year on a high note and in better financial shape.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you are intent on making a change, focus on self-improvement instead of trying to alter someone else. Don't neglect your responsibilities or you will face criticism.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Share your thoughts and make plans or arrangements to visit or talk to an older relative who would appreciate the gesture. A kind action will get you in the festive spirit.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't leave anything to chance. If you trust in someone, you'd better be sure that he or she doesn't have ulterior motives. Moderation will be in your best interest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll find the perfect way to update your image or a special outfit for a festive event. Romance is on the rise and can lead to a closer bond with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep life simple. You may feel like getting into the spirit of the season, but putting your health first will help you avoid a bug that's spreading through your community.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll do best if you are out and about. Shopping, attending business functions or making changes to your legal or financial papers will help you avoid domestic problems.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Taking a short trip or making plans to travel during the holiday season will lift your spirits. The information you are offered will open your eyes to a situation you are facing at home.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- The personal changes you put into play will be well-received. Whether it's adopting a new look, decorating your home or doing something for an old friend or relative, it will be gratifying.