Make a focused effort to help people less fortunate than you or to help solve community or environmental problems. Your mode of living should set an example. Choose to do what's best and right for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't make a change based on hearsay. If someone makes you an offer, get it in writing. If you rethink the way you handle money, you'll discover a way to lower your overhead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your distance from anyone looking for an argument. Keep an eye out for opportunities that will allow you to use your talents and skills. Romance will improve a relationship.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't take anything or anyone for granted. If you want something done, do it yourself without overspending. Aim for stability and greater security, not for uncertainty and confusion.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Change doesn't always bring the happiness you are looking for. Before you alter your life personally or professionally, consider the consequences of your actions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be torn between what you want to do and what you should do. Stick to facts and avoid temptation. Do what you know is right.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- The best way to overcome personal problems or handle interactions with a difficult person in your life is to offer incentives. Once you take care of your responsibilities, do something you enjoy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll have plenty of options, ideas and support, so don't hesitate to follow your heart, chase your dreams and fulfill your destiny. An offer shouldn't cost you emotionally or financially.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Problems will develop if you let someone meddle in your personal affairs. Don't mix business with pleasure or allow friends or relatives to interfere in your love life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't share your thoughts, feelings or plans with anyone. Make adjustments at home that will contribute to your comfort and entertainment. Be honest when dealing with tax, legal and health issues.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Let your experience guide you to make the right choice. Getting together with an old friend or attending a reunion will lead to mixed emotions. Personal improvements and health should be your priority.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change of attitude will alter your lifestyle. Not everyone will be happy with the choices you make, but you have to do what's best for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look inward and make personal growth a priority. A change of scenery, company or activity will do you good. Walk away from temptation, indulgent behavior and unsafe situations.