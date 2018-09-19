Don't limit what you can do. Take care of unfinished business. Having freedom of choice will make your life easier. Set goals and offset any demands being put on you with your own requests or an agreement that will allow you the time required to fulfill your dreams.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of domestic issues swiftly, before they become too burdensome. Have a plan in mind that will involve people who bring out the best in you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Scout out the online job market to see what's available. Exploring your options will motivate you to formulate a long-term plan. Discuss your intentions with someone you love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You have plenty to offer. Don't let someone damage your ego or make you feel worthless. Streamline your energy and make better use of your skills.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll be torn between the changes you want to make and the ones available to you. Consider how you can diversify your skills and utilize your knowledge and attributes differently.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Find a practical way to use your money, time and talents. Don't let anyone convince you to take on too much or overspend on something that isn't profitable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your imagination to come up with unique ways to take care of matters concerning institutions, government agencies or pending settlements. Where there's a will, there's a way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't get bogged down with trivial matters. If someone is being a stickler, you are best off going it alone. Working toward something you feel passionate about will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you change how you present yourself or do things, it will affect how others respond to you. Attend conferences and networking functions and progress will be made.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You're on a roll, and much can be accomplished. Use your intelligence to outsmart anyone who challenges you. Your keen sense of justice and fair play will drum up support.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Mingle, expand your interests and approach people eager to share information with you. What you find out will lead to a potential professional or personal partnership.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look at the plus sides of situations, but recognize the down sides. Cut your costs and lower your debt. Treat others fairly, but know when to walk away from a bad situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stop thinking about what you want to do and start doing it. It's up to you to make things happen and to be ready to take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way.