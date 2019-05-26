Take time to review the past and rethink the future. Alterations to your lifestyle or certain relationships will affect how this year unfolds. It's up to you to make things happen. Deal with situations that have been holding you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A change at home or to the way you relate to loved ones is encouraged. Don't disregard the needs of others or your own happiness. Synchronicity will lead to tranquility.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your secrets and personal matters well hidden. Taking action without first getting the facts will lead to an emotional situation that could be averted. Offer peace and love, not chaos.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A physical challenge will help ease stress caused by emotional turmoil. Keeping busy and taking the time to investigate what's going on before you take action is in your best interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Present and promote what you want to see happen. Networking and collaborating with people who are just as knowledgeable and innovative as you are will pay off. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend more time helping a worthy cause and less time dealing with demanding people. Spend your time doing things that matter to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Live life your way. Take the initiative to follow your dreams and engage in adventures that pique your imagination and inspire your creativity. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep a low profile. The less you reveal about yourself and what you are planning to do, the better. Secrecy will help you ward off meddling and interference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take the lead. Your ability to bring about positive change will put you in the spotlight and help you gain respect and hands-on help.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take it easy and relax with a loved one or good friend. Mull over your options and consider how to best keep your costs down without jeopardizing your goals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll have some good ideas that will help you improve your surroundings and boost your physical well-being. Clear a space and explore a new fitness routine.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Head in a direction that offers peace and space to mull over your options. Don't feel pressured to make a decision if you aren't ready to do so.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will do you good, but your motives should be solid and logical. Go after the truth and get the facts before you leap into action.