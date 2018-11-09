Be prepared to share your thoughts if you want to avoid emotional situations. It's important to offer explanations and to be open about your plans. If you are secretive, you'll be met with suspicion and opposition. Make your intentions clear to avoid distress and tension.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Understanding will help smooth any disagreement or ease stress that is building between you and someone you deal with regularly. Honesty will be necessary if you want to alter your lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll be tempted to exaggerate in order to stand out or to get your point across. Take a step back and consider the implications before you offer false information.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Refuse to take the bait. If someone does something you don't like or that disrupts your plans, take a different path. Success, not anger, is the road to victory.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you share your thoughts and feelings, you'll accomplish what you set out to do. A personal change will reinforce who you are and where you are headed. Romance will improve your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't drift away from the truth. Question anyone you think may be feeding you misleading information. A financial matter should be handled with care. Precision will count for much.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Follow your gut feeling when discussing matters that can affect your position, status or reputation. An unexpected change will turn out to be beneficial. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't let the actions of others disrupt your plans. An offer of help should be made for the right reason. Ulterior motives on your or someone else's part will muddy the waters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Embrace a challenge, but leave yourself wiggle room in case something goes wrong. Your success will come from managing your time, not from rushing to get things done.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't limit what you can do. Where there's a will, there's a way. If you look for an alternative route, you will surprise everyone with your keen perception.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Reflect on the past to gain insight into how best to handle others. A change at home or to your feelings about someone is apparent.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your distance if someone is aggressive or indulgent. Align yourself with people who have similar interests and who can help you reach your goals. Arguing will be a waste of time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If you talk to a trusted party about a personal situation, you will be offered an interesting take on how best to move forward. A contract or partnership change looks promising.