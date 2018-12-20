Offer your help when and where needed. Take an innovative approach to work, money and your health. Make choices that will provide you with the tools you need to be the best that you can be. Look inward and strive for personal growth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The more you do for others, the better you will feel about yourself. The changes you make should be carried out because you want to make them, not because someone is putting pressure on you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Share your feelings and plans with loved ones and express your gratitude for what you have. Take better care of yourself physically and emotionally.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't take others' words to heart. Curb any tendency to be indulgent, or to complain or criticize. Focus more on being gracious and looking your very best.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think before you react. Consider who is listening to you and think about the impression you make on people who care about you. Having a generous heart and an open mind is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of what needs to be done and make this day one to remember. Include young and old alike in your plans, and go out of your way to make others comfortable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Home is where the heart is. Surround yourself with peace and joy, and express your love for the important people in your life. Open your heart and your home to friends and family.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep strong opinions to yourself. Call a truce with people who don't see things the way you do. Put differences aside and show others how likable you can be.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll be inclined to overdo it. Before you head down an indulgent path, consider being good to your body and refraining from overeating, drinking and exaggerating. Put greater emphasis on love, not on treasures.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Say less and do more. What you offer in time and help will be valued more than what you have to say. Make your time count and your love show.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Gatherings should be joyous expressions of the good things in life. Don't be critical or take offense at the criticisms of others. Change begins within, and taking the high road will be your best bet.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let emotions take the reins. Live in the moment and be grateful for what you have. Be the teacher, not the student, and set an example that will leave an impact.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep life simple and show moderation in all that you do. Offer genuine gestures that are humbling, not extravagant. What you say and do will make a difference.