Use your intelligence and knowledge to combat any emotional threat or issue that confronts you this year. How you handle others and the way you share information will affect the way you are treated. Play to win.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Try not to let your enthusiasm put you in a vulnerable position. If someone charms and flatters you, question whether ulterior motives are involved before you willfully offer sensitive information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Offer help. Whether it's given to a friend, relative or stranger, a kind word or offer of assistance will be gratefully received and appreciated. Love is highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Offer suggestions, but don't feel you must pay for others. An offer won't be as good as it's made out to be. Use your intelligence and stop someone from taking advantage of you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put more effort into self-improvement, grooming and personal growth that will help transform your life. Taking part in an event that brings you in contact with like-minded people is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be careful how you handle demanding people trying to blame you for something you didn't do. Protect your reputation by documenting events as they unfold.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Taking a day trip, and communicating and sharing with a loved one will lead to long-term plans. Romance will improve an important relationship and your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look at every angle of a situation and make decisions based on your knowledge and desires. Don't give in to someone using emotional manipulation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make positive changes at home. Being sensitive to other people's needs will help you solicit the help and support you require to complete your objective. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An opportunity looks promising. Go over the details and discuss your thoughts and plans with someone you trust to give you an honest evaluation of your current situation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make changes based on facts. Help those in need, but not at the expense of risking your health or financial position. A kind gesture will bring you closer to someone special.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Review how you earn your living and spend your money, and make adjustments that will ease your stress and put you in a position to do something you enjoy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't think about what you want to do; just get started. Once you step into the limelight, make your intentions clear. A personal change will enhance your love life.