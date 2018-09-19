Do what needs to be done and keep moving forward. Don't wait for someone else to take control or make decisions for you. A change of plans or lifestyle may cause anxiety, but in the end, you will be happy with the way things turn out.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Embrace change with a positive attitude. Knowing what you want as opportunities arise will be a direct result of being prepared for whatever comes your way. Seize the moment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be passionate about the positive changes you want to make. Take a unique position when sharing your opinion or recommendations. Channel your energy where it will count the most.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do what you can to give back to others. Donate your time or offer your services, but don't let anyone take advantage of your generosity. An emotional incident should be handled carefully.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll be tempted to make a change, but first you must iron out the particulars. Be open to suggestions; in the end, a combination of old and new ideas is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your energy to work for you instead of letting it make your life more difficult. Refuse to let anxiety get the better of you when positive change is what's required.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change to the way you look or feel is apparent. Search for an innovative way to enhance your appearance. A settlement or gain is heading your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Settle in and get things done. You'll face criticism if you aren't prepared or fail to finish what you start. Don't let a relationship problem interrupt your progress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A hasty decision will result in a costly mistake. Take your time and do things right from the get-go. Patience is a virtue. Don't let someone pressure you into hurrying.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your intelligence will help you surpass anyone who tries to compete with you, as long as you don't let the actions of others distract you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do something that will make you feel good. Pampering yourself, getting a makeover or spending time with a loved one will help ease stress and avert a mood swing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen carefully and make up your own mind. An offer to achieve peace and tranquility through unorthodox means should be politely declined.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A business trip or meeting will encourage you to take on new challenges. Educational pursuits will change your way of thinking and pursuing goals. Romance will improve an important relationship.