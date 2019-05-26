Listen to others with interest, but do your own thing. It's up to you to set the pace and to build the foundation for what you want to accomplish this year. Moderation mixed with a good imagination and innovative ideas will pave the way to your desired destination.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your emotions under control. The less you let others know about you personally, the easier it will be to get things done without interference. Don't believe everything you hear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Seize the moment and do something that brings you joy. Getting together with someone who shares your interests will bring you closer. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't make an unnecessary change. Stick to what works, and avoid what someone else is trying to lure you into. Trust your intelligence, experience and insight, not what others tell you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't just think about what you want to do; make it happen. A physical change will lift your spirits and give you the confidence to do what makes you happy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Think matters through and make decisions based on what you discover. Refuse to let someone meddle in your affairs or make plans for you. Use your time constructively.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't leave anything to chance. Size up your situation and take an innovative approach to whatever you decide to do. Someone you find interesting will spark your imagination and inspire you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look for reasonable opportunities that you can take advantage of without counting on someone else. An empty promise is likely if you rely on others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your emotions out of important decisions. Do the work yourself and get things right the first time. A positive change at home will bring you closer to a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Suggest changes you want to make at home or work. Be ready and willing to put in the time to complete the task you set out to do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let emotions ruin your plans. Disagreements will not solve a problem, but compromise and understanding will. Walk away from excessive situations. A change of heart is likely.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make changes that will help you get ahead. Adding to your qualifications, setting up meetings or taking care of unfinished business will help you advance. Live, learn and love.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A physical change will give you the boost you need. Live a healthy lifestyle and benefit from doing what's best for you. Love and romance will enhance your life.