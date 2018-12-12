Embrace the people and things you enjoy most, and make this a time to remember. Improving your personal life and making changes to your lifestyle or profession will open up a variety of opportunities. Seize the moment and live life fully.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Host an event or decorate your place for upcoming festivities. Changes you make and time spent with loved ones will bring you the greatest joy of all.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be careful with whom you share family history. Have patience with loved ones, and listen to complaints carefully. The attention you offer others will result in you getting the respect and love you deserve.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An idea will lead to an opportunity. Use your skills to turn something you enjoy doing into a moneymaking endeavor. Share your plans with someone who has something to contribute.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let someone else's behavior turn into your problem. Know when to walk away from an unsavory situation. Put your priorities in order and your needs first.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Personal matters can be taken care of. An adjustment to your finances will ensure that you get the tax break you deserve. An unexpected gift will take you by surprise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll learn a lot if you spend time with someone who has insight into your family history. The information you receive will help you find a way to please a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look for a chance to do something nice for a loved one. A kind gesture will lead to a positive change in your relationship, which in turn will lead to an interesting opportunity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A problem will arise if someone you are counting on falls behind or doesn't do his or her fair share. Don't initiate a change unless you know you can finish what you start.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Getting together with people you haven't seen in a while will be eye-opening and will give you some ideas that will help you make personal improvements.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Do your best to get along at home. When dealing with joint money decisions, have cost-efficient alternatives ready to temper someone's lavish plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll be caught in the middle of an impossible situation. Don't compromise any relationship. Try to stay neutral and keep the peace. Focus on learning and self-improvement.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll have a good idea that will turn into a welcome surprise for a loved one. A short trip, shopping extravaganza or romantic evening will make your day.