Explore your inner self. This is a time of growth, creativity and letting go of the past. It's time to revise the way you live and to do things that will encourage you to strive for the happiness you deserve. Surround yourself with individuals who offer honesty and integrity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Plan to spend more time at home. Look over your personal papers and finances, and make sure you have everything in order. Protect your assets, possessions and reputation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stay out of trouble. If someone is looking for an argument, distance yourself from him or her. Make a point of doing something energetic that will improve your health and physical appearance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Review what's happened with regard to your position, reputation and status, and make some adjustments that favor future gains. Don't feel the need to take care of other people's problems.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A change will do you good. Walk away from anyone who has been making your life difficult. Visit someone you find motivating, or start a new health regimen. New beginnings are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll be anxious to start something, but you should research it thoroughly first. You'll be misled by someone trying to take advantage of you emotionally or financially. Slow down and avoid regret.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An opportunity will grab your attention. Dig deep and get the lowdown before you sign up for something that is likely to be a waste of time. Make romance a priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stop hesitating. Consider what you want, and don't stop until you get it. Someone will offer you a unique perspective, but you are best off trusting your own judgment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Opposites attract, but also cause friction. Weigh the pros and cons before you get involved with someone who could end up costing you your reputation or financial stability.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't let all the hullabaloo take over. Consider what's entailed, how much it will cost and how emotionally draining it might be should you decide to participate in someone else's endeavor.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Getting together with people you find mentally, emotionally or physically stimulating will lead to an idea or plan that promotes personal improvements. Romance will enhance your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stick to what you know and do best. Don't let someone railroad you into something through hype or inflated promises. You'll do better on your own.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Think about what you want and how to best achieve your personal goals. A pick-me-up will help ease stress and clear your mind. A new diet or fitness plan will pay off.