Show reserve, and don't be too trusting or eager to help someone else when you should be paying closer attention to and taking care of your personal desires. Concentrate on updating and improving your skills and putting what you know to good use. Put yourself first this year.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Back away if someone is meddling in your business. Don't feel that you must follow the crowd or put others' goals ahead of your own. Stick to your plan.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let your emotions cause you to say or do something you'll regret. Take a wait-and-see attitude and go about your business. Accomplish something meaningful and dismiss trivial matters.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't put up with other people's indulgent or excessive behavior. Be realistic about what's going on around you and stick to the facts. The more direct you are, the better the outcome.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stay connected to the people who share your sentiments and are willing to pitch in and help. You can get things done without taking a risk or spending impulsively.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make your actions count. How you deal with others will affect how you are treated. A change you make will improve your personal life and relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You can wheel and deal, as long as you aren't misleading. Explicitly lay out your thoughts and plans to avoid someone misinterpreting your ideas.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Discuss your plans before you start a new project. You are likely to meet with opposition if you don't get approval before you begin. Update your residence to suit your needs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look at an opportunity, discuss your concerns and desires with someone close to you and make a decision that encourages positive change. Plan something special for a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Feeling comfortable with your living situation and appearance will encourage you to push forward with a long-term plan you've been considering. Romance is on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Live and learn. Trust only what you know to be factual, and let others do as they please. Going about your business will encourage you to finish what you start.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Going on a getaway, attending a conference or learning something about yourself that can help you better understand a loved one will lead to personal growth. If you love someone, let them know.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will offer a solution, but before you decide to take it, you'd be wise to check its validity. Refuse to let anyone tamper with your emotions.