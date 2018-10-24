A change will do you good. Look back at what you have accomplished and what brought you the most joy and satisfaction to find a new way to move forward. A careful strategy will give you the confidence to forge ahead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't get angry when you can get moving. If you put your energy into something worthwhile, you will bring about a change that will improve your current standard of living.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Your tendency to think big will lead to trouble if you let your emotions take the reins. Attention to detail, precision and moderation will be required if you want to be successful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider what you want and put your plans in motion. You have what it takes to turn your ideas into reality with a push and a shove and a little persuasion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Partnerships will be confusing. You'll get mixed signals that will make it difficult to know what's expected of you and what you should do next. When in doubt, ask direct questions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make your choices known and your intentions clear. What you want will be met with approval if you are direct and detailed in your presentation. Talks will lead to financial gain.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Personal improvements should be your priority. Update your image, qualifications, skills and anything else that needs it. Preparation is crucial.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Set the standard and stick to it. Make others adjust to your expectations, and don't back down. Your drive and determination will be impressive and worthy of substantial rewards.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't take shortcuts. Follow through with your plans from beginning to end. How you do things will reflect what you are capable of achieving. Celebrate with a loved one.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Discussions will result in a host of ideas that can help resolve some of the problems you're facing. Do your best to find common ground and work alongside others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Handle your money, legal and health matters carefully. Pay close attention to what's being said, and ask an expert if you aren't sure how to handle something or someone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Follow your heart, and engage in talks that will help you understand how others feel. Knowing what you are up against will help you discern the best way to move forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- How you deal with others will determine your future. Use your intelligence, not your emotions, when you come up against opposition. Self-improvement projects will boost your confidence.