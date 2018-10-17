An emotional and physical change will start to take place. Use your imagination to find a way to employ your skills, knowledge and experience to explore new opportunities. Love, romance and creative pursuits are highlighted, but so is extravagant and indulgent behavior.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let the unexpected push you in a direction you haven't had time to think about. Stand still until you have a clear view of what's going on around you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do less talking and more listening. Divulging too much about yourself will leave you open to ridicule or slander. Avoid being misinterpreted by acting discreetly and precisely.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider the best way to make improvements at home or work. Set the stage for the way you want to see things unfold. Take charge to make progress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An emotional situation will be difficult to deal with if you get angry. Be cautious how you deal with erratic, unpredictable or indulgent people. Abide by the rules.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll come up with different ways to put your skills to use. There is money to be made if you negotiate on your own behalf.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Physical activity is favored. Lend a helping hand or sign up for an event that tests your strength and endurance. Focus on what you can do, not what you cannot.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll be prompted to make some last-minute changes. Before you begin, make sure you have the approval of anyone who will be affected by the choices you make.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Behind-the-scenes activity should concern you. Stay in the loop and find out all you can before you jump to conclusions. Someone will try to mislead you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Tie up loose ends, say what's on your mind and make personal alterations that will leave you feeling good, looking good and living up to your expectations. Romance is highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Erratic behavior will leave you questioning what's right or the best way to move forward. Step back from unpredictable situations. Make a moderate choice based on common sense.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Engage in talks that will bring you closer to a loved one. Don't let anger be the driver of your discussion. A positive attitude and an affectionate gesture will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Anger will solve nothing, but hard work, honesty and integrity will help you get things done. Don't let distress cause you to miss out. Take care of your responsibilities.