Participation should be your goal. Being a part of history or helping a cause you believe in will be invigorating and will lead to beneficial connections. It's time to take action, do your part and speed up your life. Become the solution, not the problem.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An opportunity to make a difference should not be ignored. Explore your options and look for excellent ways to use your skills and services to improve your environment. Romance is highlighted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your life simple and your mood positive. Steer clear of excessive entertainment and people who make a big deal out of nothing. A little relaxation is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Visit a friend or participate in events that encourage you to live your dream. A positive change to your current lifestyle is within reach. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let a change someone else makes disrupt your plans. Use your intelligence to make the necessary adjustments and carry on. A creative venue will motivate you to engage in something you enjoy doing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll gain leverage if you handle matters yourself and on your terms. If someone puts up a fuss, consider it a red flag and keep your distance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- When in doubt, rely on your experience to help you out. Determination, willpower and a willingness to work with your opponents will help you overcome any pitfall you face.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a break and relax with friends or family. Hosting a get-together doesn't have to be costly if you get everyone to pitch in and help. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Truth matters; important decisions cannot be made if someone is not being honest. A heart-to-heart talk will break down barriers. Face emotional problems head-on.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Engage in something you enjoy doing. Activities that challenge you physically should not include taking foolish risks. Know your limits and plan to have fun. It's not always about winning.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't make a fuss at home or you will likely face opposition or an ultimatum. Don't let something that happened a long time ago cause trouble for you now.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Express your feelings and share your intentions with someone who makes you feel good. A physical change will improve your appearance and boost your confidence. A passionate encounter is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't get involved in something just because someone is putting pressure on you. If you don't feel comfortable, say so. Stick with what you are comfortable doing.