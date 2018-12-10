Sensitive matters will get blown out of proportion. Look at all the facts and make choices based on the truth. Don't let indulgence be your weakness or your way of ignoring what needs to be dealt with. Change must come from the heart if you want to improve your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Travel and communication will be difficult. Avoid getting into a spat with someone that could be prevented by keeping your opinions to yourself. Bring joy, not chaos, to your conversations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Getting together with old friends will revive some of the goals and plans you used to talk about. A romantic connection you have with someone will reach a greater level of understanding.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't take anything for granted, especially when it could affect your physical well-being. Search for better ways to live, and initiate the changes you want to make now.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your ideas into motion and hone your skills before you share information with others. Someone will be inclined to take credit for what you've accomplished if you aren't careful.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think big, but don't do anything that isn't within reason. Beware of anyone trying to meddle in your affairs or cause problems for you by spreading rumors.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Memories of your past mistakes will help you stay on track and avoid getting into trouble. A steady pace will ensure that you keep everything up-to-date. End your day with a little romance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An opportunity should be looked at carefully. Someone will feed you information that isn't accurate. Do your research before you decide to spend money or get involved in a joint venture.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Personal improvements can be made, and preparation for upcoming events can be put into play. Making plans and doing things with a loved one will bring you closer together. Romance is highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Travel should be kept to a minimum. Delays, unexpected problems and difficulties with authority figures will leave you in a quandary. Avoid indulgent behavior and overspending.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Confusion will set in if someone sends you mixed signals. Clear the air and ask direct questions to avoid a nettlesome problem. Emotions and money matters will collide.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Change begins within. Don't try to get others to conform to your way of thinking. Size up the situation and decide whom you want to share your life with and whom you wish to avoid.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Share something special with someone you love. The discussions you have with a friend or relative will have an impact on a decision you are trying to make.