Personal and physical changes should be your priorities. Figure out what makes you happy and what doesn't. Face problems you have with peers or loved ones head-on, so that you can move forward without remorse. Honesty, integrity and innovative ideas will lead to success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Getting along with others will be half the battle. The other half will be maintaining consistency and fairness. Make love, not war.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Expect the unexpected. Think on your feet and don't skip a beat. Headway can be made if you are quick to react and physically fit. Strength and courage will be necessary.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Set the stage for what you want to do. Your determination and dedication will lead to new beginnings and positive changes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let your emotions get away from you when making big decisions. Situations will get blown out of proportion quickly if you don't set some ground rules.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Concentrate on bringing your ideas to fruition. If you can concoct a plan, idea or service, you can turn it into a reality. Changes can be made if you put in the effort.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Listen to what others have to say, but when it's time to make a choice, do what you feel is best for you. Put some muscle behind your actions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- There is no room for anger today. Focus on what needs to be done and follow through with determination. A personal improvement can be made.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you want to advance, you must put forth the energy required to make the higher-ups notice your efforts. Nothing happens overnight. Patience will be required.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Compromise will go a long way when it comes to forming solid relationships. Plan activities with family, youngsters or a loved one to brighten your day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep your life simple and affordable. Don't buy into expensive fads or what someone is trying to coerce you into doing. Avoid manipulative people and arguments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't feel obliged to pay for someone else. Offer suggestions, advice or solutions, but don't take charge. Physical changes will make you feel good. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Weigh the possible consequences before you make a change. Keep an open mind and consider what others are doing and why they are doing it. Don't let your emotions take the reins when a quick decision is required.
