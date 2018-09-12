Take care of your responsibilities. If you let someone else handle your affairs, you will regret it. Don't feel that you aren't capable or let someone lead you to believe you shouldn't speak on your own behalf. If you're aggressive, you'll make overcome whatever challenge you face.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Socialize to gather valuable information. Someone's weakness will give you an opportunity. Be forthright to avoid any repercussions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Before you make a move or speak up about your feelings, you should mull over what you really want. Don't limit what you can do just because someone opposes you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Think before you take a leap of faith. An unexpected change shouldn't set you off; it should be considered a warning.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't share too much information. Someone is waiting to take advantage of your trusting nature. Listen more and reveal less to avoid being misconstrued. Stick close to home.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Home improvement projects should be started. If you do the work yourself, you'll be satisfied with the results. Working with someone you love will lead to a better future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't take a chance. Overdoing it in any way will be your downfall. Caution, moderation and a carefully considered plan are in your best interest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An emotional situation can be worked out if you compromise. Take care of your health and don't take risks that could disrupt your ability to succeed. Caution will be required.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't be fooled by someone withholding information. Do your own research and don't rely on anyone else to take care of your responsibilities. Listen carefully to avoid making a mistake.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Spend time with friends or relatives. Love, romance and socializing should be on your agenda. The information you discover will push you to make a positive lifestyle adjustment. Romance is on the rise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Follow your own path. Put your energy into what's important. Taking a day trip or attending a retreat will make you more aware of changes that could improve your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Interaction will spark new ideas. The people you encounter or spend time with will inspire you to try something different. Changes at home or to your lifestyle will promote new beginnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Trust in yourself and your abilities. If you let someone meddle in your affairs, you will be led astray. Children or a loved one will cause confusion or withhold important information.