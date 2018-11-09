Communication will help you stick to facts and make wise choices. Stepping outside your comfort zone will encourage you to assess new possibilities. Explore and participate in functions that will broaden your outlook and awareness. Physical fitness will ease stress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stick to what and who you know. Anger will set you back, so try to avoid it. Patience will be required when dealing with personal health, financial and emotional matters.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep everything in perspective. If you overreact or make too many promises, you will end up facing questions you may not want to answer. Stick to the truth and live within your means.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Push forward until you reach your goal. A unique approach will help you attract attention, but don't take credit for someone else's idea. Give credit where credit is due.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A change to the way you earn your living or how you handle your money will lead to greater security. Put your energy where it counts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share personal information with someone who has trouble keeping a secret. Be discreet and helpful to those who have been there for you in the past.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't leave anything unfinished. Others will be watching and judging you, so walk the straight path. A personal change should entail a healthier lifestyle. Romance is highlighted.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Use your knowledge, experience and expertise to get ahead. A business partnership is favored, but be sure to draw up a contract that specifies who is responsible for what.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Change begins within. Consider how you feel about what you do for a living and with whom you spend your time. Make adjustments that will ease stress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a serious look at your relationships with others. Consider how to best improve situations that have been tense. Offer suggestions and be receptive to compromise. A change will lead to better days ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Speak up and get things done. Investments, real estate, home improvements and contracts are favored. Reveal your intentions and make a commitment to a loved one. Personal gains are heading your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't overspend. Concentrate on networking and sharing your ideas. Refuse to let your personal life interfere with your work responsibilities. Someone close to you will withhold or offer false information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider your needs and make alterations that will improve your health. Diet and exercise along with laughter and having fun with friends are encouraged.