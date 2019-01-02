Revisit some of the things you have done and said in the past and evaluate situations that have yet to be resolved. Changes can be made this year, but only for the right reasons. Let experience and loved ones' input guide you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A personal change will give you the boost and confidence you need to deal with big decisions. Don't let distress and anger take the reins when intelligence is required.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you reconnect with someone you haven't seen for a long time, you'll be offered information regarding a position, project or investment. Keep an open mind, make suggestions and consider the possibilities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Congregate with like-minded people. Volunteer to help an organization you believe in or take part in a protest, but do so peacefully. How you conduct yourself will make a difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't start an argument or let someone pressure you into something you don't want to do. Exercise will help alleviate anxiety. Walk away from uncomfortable situations and do your own thing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you get involved in events that interest you, you will discover something you enjoy doing. Sign up for a course, or travel to visit someone who inspires you. Romance is highlighted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A change will do you good, and helping others will give you a sense of pride. If you volunteer your services, you'll meet interesting people who share your concerns.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put more time and energy into personal improvements and important relationships. A discussion about the future will lead to plans and new possibilities. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take better care of your health. Getting enough exercise and proper nutrition should be high on your to-do list. Avoid stressful situations and critical people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You can bring about change by being aggressive or getting angry. Taking a positive stance and making intelligent suggestions will help you reach your objective. Personal improvement should be a priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Slow down and rethink what's recently happened. Don't take action until you have all the facts and are in a position to make a difference. Bide your time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Live and learn. If you keep an open mind, you will be given information that will change your life. An unusual opportunity should not be ignored. Sign up and learn something new.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Try something new and exciting. A change will do you good and spark ideas for future pursuits. Walk away from a bad situation and surround yourself with positive people.