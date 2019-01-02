Don't let changes made by others disturb you or your plans. Put your ideas in play instead of letting anger take control and set you back. New opportunities will unfold if you are focused on positive pursuits and doing what's best for yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep an open mind, listen to others and make suggestions, but don't fall for a sob story or take on someone else's battle. A romantic encounter will enhance your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Being a quiet observer is favored. Physical activity will help you dissipate pent-up emotions that are causing stress. A romantic evening will improve your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put what's important to you first and foremost. Whether it involves relationships, family or self-improvement, give it your all and don't stop until you are satisfied with what you achieve.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be careful how you handle others. Be precise and don't promise more than you can deliver or give in to anyone asking for too much. Make positive but realistic suggestions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take hold of whatever situation you face and control the outcome. You can bring about positive change if you are willing to do the work. Concise communication will make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Nurture relationships and stick to the truth. If someone is being vague, ask direct questions. Getting information firsthand will help you avoid jumping to conclusions or making a mistake.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen to what others are saying. A heated discussion will lead to a no-win situation. Look for solutions and be willing to compromise. Rely on experience and avoid being stubborn.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll need an outlet that will stimulate your mind and tire you out physically. Grow from the experiences you encounter instead of making a fuss or doing something reckless.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Know your boundaries and move forward with confidence. A competitive event will bring out the best in you. What you have to offer will be recognized and will draw interesting propositions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn all you can and explore how to best use what you've got to get what you want. Update personal documents that can help you with pending problems and legal issues.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- The past will be a reminder of how to best handle a situation you face now. Take a unique approach to domestic matters. Don't share information with past rivals or their associates.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You can have fun without going overboard. Too much of anything will make you look bad and leave you in an awkward position. Caution and secrecy are in your best interest.