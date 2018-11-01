Accept the inevitable and make it work for you. Once you set your mind on what needs to be done, the rest will fall into place. Trust your instincts and don't fear being unique. Changes at home will improve your life and attitude.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take an innovative approach to life. Changes you make will encourage you to work hard to achieve your dreams. Channel your energy into making precise yet doable plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get to the bottom of things. Speak from the heart and find out where you stand. Question anyone giving you the runaround, and prepare to move forward with or without others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be careful when dealing with sensitive issues. If you aren't prepared to prove your claims, you are best off sitting tight and letting things settle down.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put more time and effort into how you carry yourself and present your ideas. A financial gain will result if you make changes that will lead to a more efficient lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't feel you must embellish your plans to get others to pitch in. Your enthusiasm and hard work will draw attention, elicit suggestions and attract a potential partner.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more time and effort into important relationships. Consider ways you can make improvements to how you treat others and take care of your needs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- The changes you want to make will come easily once you get started. If you put a little backbone behind your plans, you will excel. A personal matter should be dealt with privately.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A change of pace will lead to a better position and improve your relationship with your peers. Physical achievements look promising and will improve your outlook and appearance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think twice before you take on something that is physically impossible. Your desire to please someone will backfire if you cannot live up to your promises. Offer only what's feasible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Making a couple of changes at home or work will give you a sense of accomplishment. Don't let someone's insecurity or jealousy ruin your enthusiasm. Be grateful for what you have.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get serious about your personal goals. Make a to-do list and get started. What you accomplish today will encourage those around you to take note and offer praise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotions will flare up quickly if someone is critical or pushy. Look for the good in every situation and focus on being and doing your best.