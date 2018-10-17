Your priorities need to be carefully examined. Spending more time with the people you love should be at the top of your list. How well you get along with family and friends will be important this week.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do something nice for someone you care about. Making a kind gesture or reaching out and offering help will make a difference and bring you satisfaction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of your responsibilities to maintain your reputation. As long as you are doing your part, you'll be praised for your contribution.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Invest in yourself, your home and your family, but don't trust anyone to handle your money or personal matters for you. Work hard for what you want to see happen.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your emotions aside when dealing with peers or matters that could affect your status or relationship with someone special. Practicality and common sense are what's required.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep moving, as physical activity will help you blow off steam and improve your core strength. Don't give in to pressure tactics being used to prompt you to engage in excessive behavior.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A new project, contract or investment will change your life. There is money to be made if you are innovative and hardworking. An unusual relationship will develop.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't make a fuss. You should overlook the little things in life that aggravate you. Enjoy spending time with a loved one. Choose peace over discord.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you don't like something, change it. Do what must be done. You are in charge of your fate, so get cracking! Personal changes will please you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you work under the radar, you'll get more done. As soon as you share your intentions, you'll be faced with interference. Be careful and precise before you present something to others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Monitor the changes going on around you, but don't meddle. You have far more to gain by keeping your distance and doing your own thing. Personal improvements, love and romance are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make plans to do something fun and budget-friendly with either a loved one or co-worker. Moderation and attention to detail will be key to your success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Focus on finishing what you start without taking a risk or overspending. A change to the way you do things or an update to your skills will broaden your prospects.