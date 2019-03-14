Stay on course, regardless of what others do. Keep a steady pace and don't lose sight of your destination. If you spread yourself too thin, it will affect your health and could lead to accidents. Don't try to appease others when you should be concentrating on what's important to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Walk away from disruptive people and sticky or toxic situations. Stick to the truth and people you can rely on.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you pay attention to what others are doing, you'll gain insight into how to best move forward. A lateral move will only bring relief for a short period of time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consider the emotional fallout that will take place if a loved one doesn't approve of your decisions. Make choices with widespread repercussions in mind.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Evaluate important relationships and be willing to walk away from anyone who is playing games with you or leading you down the wrong path. Know when to call it quits.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Realizing your potential and putting your skills and attributes to work for you will affect how you get along with others and what you can accomplish.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Rely on peace and love, not on chaos, emotional drama and divisiveness, to rally others to your cause. If you nurture important relationships, positive change will take place.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stretch your mind and learn something new. If you share your ideas with someone who is as curious as you are, it will only heighten the experience. A close relationship will encourage creative growth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Volunteer to help a cause or take part in a peaceful demonstration. You can make a difference without using force, and you should walk away from anyone who believes otherwise. Romance is highlighted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A rally or unusual form of entertainment or creative pursuit will help you realize what you want to do next. Back away from anyone meddling in your affairs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Truth matters, even when you're just trying to juice up a story. You'll be corrected if you exaggerate or offer false information. Self-improvement is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a change at home that will relieve stress. Put an end to a squabble and offer practical solutions. Do what's best for the majority.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take better care of yourself physically and do your best to improve important relationships. Recognizing what's best and accepting others' views will help you move forward.