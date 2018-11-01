Your imagination will take you on a wonderful journey. If you give in and let your dreams take the reins, your wishes will be granted. It's time to do as you please and to embrace new beginnings. Let the past go and your enthusiasm grow. Change begins within.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Overreacting is a waste of time. Look inward and you'll discover what you should be doing. Don't let the actions of others bog you down. Turn your dream into a reality.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get your information straight before you share with others. Protect your reputation and your personal information. A personal change will give you a new lease on life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take pride in what you do. Refuse to let others downplay your input, take charge or hog the credit. Express your thoughts openly and get the praise you deserve.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You know what you want, so don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Move forward on your own and implement changes that will make you happy, healthy and less stressed.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Trust in yourself and your attributes. Set the standard and strive to reach your goal. Your actions will pay off and bring you the recognition you deserve.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think matters through before you do something you may regret. Concentrate on self-improvement instead of trying to change the people around you. A physical fitness challenge will help ease stress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consider the best way to move forward with your plans. A steady pace and plenty of attention to detail will help you excel. Don't underestimate anyone intent on competing with you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- The best changes you can make will be focused on yourself. If you are happy with who you are, how you look and what you accomplish, that's what matters. Romance is highlighted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Explore the possibilities. Don't walk away from something unfamiliar. Participate in events that will bring you in contact with people from different backgrounds. Observe and proceed to do your own thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Engage in playful action and use your charm and wit to grab attention. You won't please everyone, but the people who gravitate to you will change your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Participate in events that will allow you to view what others are doing and how they think. What you learn will help you decide what's best for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A money matter should be investigated. A personal purchase should be justified before you move forward. Don't exceed your budget. Complaints and criticism can be expected.