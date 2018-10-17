You'll have plenty of options right now, but not all will be equal. Look at the variables and make your decisions based on what will keep your personal and professional matters running smoothly. Listen, learn and know who is on your team and who isn't before sharing information.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You can take the pressure off by simplifying your life. Tackle fewer projects and refuse to let your emotions dictate what you do, spend or say.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Change can be good, but it must be carefully planned, not based on an emotional whim or the product of someone's manipulation. Consider what you really want to see happen before moving forward.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take the initiative and make your dreams come true. You have what it takes to reach your goals and the achieve the success you are longing for. Network with peers and share your intentions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't fold under stress. Learn all you can before you make a move. If someone puts pressure on you, walk away and do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Expand your knowledge, interests and friendships. A change to your physical appearance or financial status is apparent. Romance will enhance your outlook and bring you closer to someone you love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay more attention to how you handle your money and important affairs. It's best not to trust anyone else to do things for you, especially where finances are concerned. Avoid joint ventures.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get the facts before you react to something if you want to avoid a mishap. A change at work or to a situation involving institutions or government agencies should be handled personally.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do your best to get along with your peers, friends or partners. Your reactions will be taken seriously and they can make a difference to the outcome of a situation you face.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You've got control, so don't let others step in and make a mess of things. Let your intuition guide you. Trust your instincts and follow your heart.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Have a plan in place. Expect to face opposition if you share your thoughts. If you want to reach your target, consider not giving others access to your whereabouts or plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a trip and visit old friends or relatives you don't get to see often. The discussions you have will be informative. Love and romance should be priorities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Overspending on unnecessary items will not result in happiness. Take care of problems instead of adding to your stress. You cannot buy love.