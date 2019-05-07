Be wise when faced with a choice. It will be difficult not to let your emotions take control and lead you in the wrong direction. Take a practical approach to life and love. Don't let stubbornness or ego -- yours or someone else's -- interfere.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be careful how you handle domestic and personal matters. The changes that you or someone else wants to make should be considered and handled with maturity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your private matters secret. Don't give anyone cause to take advantage of you. Focus on personal gains and improvements, and choose to live your life in a healthy and stress-free environment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take on a challenge that excites you. Don't worry about what others think. If you develop your plans and put them in motion, you won't be disappointed. A reward is heading your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Emotions will be difficult to dismiss. Don't let the words and actions of others get to you. Be true to yourself, follow through with your plans and take time out to relax.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't underestimate what you can do. Face change with optimism, and make whatever comes your way work for you. Attitude will make a difference. Stay positive and productive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Deal with personal problems using common sense, and make adjustments to improve your life. Eliminate stress by doing the right thing. Lower your overhead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Share your ideas only with like-minded people. If you let someone who doesn't share your vision influence you, it will stifle your plans. Determination and maintaining integrity are essential.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do what feels right and best for you. Don't allow anyone to meddle in your affairs. Love, romance and quality time with someone special are encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Know your physical and financial limitations, and pursue a course that will bring positive change to your personal life and relationships. You can't buy love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Less talk and more action will be in your best interest. It's what you accomplish that will count in the end. Concentrate on doing what you can to get positive results.
PISCES (Feb.20-March 20) -- Don't take on too much for the wrong reasons. Trying to please someone who is critical or cranky isn't in your best interest. Put your energy where it will do some good.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Personal gains should be your intent. Take a break from professional worries. Explore new places with someone who brings out the best in you.