An industrious attitude will help you get ahead. Pay attention to matters concerning home and family, and do your part to protect heirlooms or important information that is pertinent to your loved ones. Explore possibilities, but be sure to look before taking a leap of faith.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put in extra hours and get ahead. The more you can put to rest now, the less stressful it will be as the year ends. Don't leave anything until the last minute.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't let things eat away at you. Speak up and share your thoughts. Communication will help you get past any pitfalls that could ruin a good relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Set a budget that you can live with. Going into debt will not lead to a brighter future. You'll be amazed at what you can do with what you have.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your life simple and your words honest. You don't want to give anyone the wrong impression. Helping out in your community will promote new friendships and improve your reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at what you have to work with to come up with a way to get things done and please others. Stick to the rules when it comes to financial records.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get in touch with an older individual or arrange to visit someone you respect. A conversation you have will be informative and will help you make an important decision.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Plan to have some fun. Sign up for an event or activity that will bring you in contact with good friends or that you can enjoy with your partner.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think about what's transpired and how to best handle a delicate emotional situation. If you act impulsively, you will have to backtrack. Let your intuition guide you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change you make at home will put you in a festive mood. Make plans to share upcoming events with loved ones. A shopping spree will lead to the perfect gift for someone special.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make a point to listen carefully. Someone will be offering information that could help you avoid an argument if you are sensitive to his or her needs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Ask for the go-ahead before you make a decision that will affect loved ones. The information offered regarding a job or item you want to purchase will be questionable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Participate in events that are geared toward helping those less fortunate. Your input will be valued and will lead to an offer of help from an unexpected source.