This is a time of exploration. Dive into new experiences with a passion and challenge your imagination to surpass your expectations. Strive to reach your goals and expand your relationships with inspiring people. Embrace change, and eliminate what isn't working for you anymore.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expand your plans and strive to take a step in a unique, fulfilling direction that will allow you to use your talents and skills to the fullest.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Trust in those you know well to help you avoid making an emotional mistake. If something doesn't add up, back away before you get hurt. Trust in logic and common sense.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A steady pace will get you where you want to go. Negotiations will run smoothly, and money can be made. A personal contract will encourage a positive change in an important relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Press forward with your plans. Refuse to let anyone talk you into expanding too quickly or taking on something that could set you back. A personal change will be gratifying.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you share your feelings, listen to others' input and are open to their suggestions, a solid relationship will develop with someone special. Romance will enhance your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Consider the changes you can make and check out available opportunities. Look for a positive way to advance a relationship that is undergoing a transformation. Focus on togetherness and practice patience.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look for new ways to profit from the things you love to do. Concentrate on important relationships and how to best handle any changes that could affect your future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotional distress will overwhelm you if you aren't careful. Be honest about your feelings and find out where you stand before you make a decision that could alter your lifestyle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't limit what you can do when you should be trying new things and taking an adventurous approach to life, love and happiness. Share your thoughts, feelings and intentions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be careful what you wish for. Jumping from one thing to another without giving enough thought to the risks involved will result in stress. Slow down and consider your options.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Listen to what others have to say. Showing emotion isn't a sign of weakness, so don't be afraid to share your feelings or find out where you stand.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make changes to the way you live. Fix up your residence or make adjustments that will accommodate loved ones. Use your intelligence and physical strength to accomplish your goals.