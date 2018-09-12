Prioritize personal changes that will make your life more manageable. Concentrate on your home, family and the best way to secure your assets. Watch out for fast talkers looking to sell you something you don't need or to coax you into a risky get-rich-quick scheme.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make a change at home that will lower your overhead. A more efficiently functional and environmentally friendly place to reside will leave you more cash to play with.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep an open mind when dealing with older relatives. Sometimes it pays to listen to the voice of reason or experience. Slow down, think matters through and avoid making a mistake.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't take on someone else's problems. Focus on your own pursuits and the personal changes you want to make. Offer suggestions, not cash or your time, to anyone making demands.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be innovative and come up with a plan that will help you get ahead. The past is filled with all sorts of experiences that can help you make better choices now.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make yourself crystal clear when discussing your plans. You may face some opposition, but the feedback you get will be valid and will encourage you to make helpful adjustments.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't feel the need to make a snap decision to accommodate someone trying to coerce or manipulate you into something you should probably avoid.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you look for answers, you will find a way to overcome a hidden agenda someone has. A positive gain is within reach if you invest in yourself, your skills and positive partnerships.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Your generosity will win favors. Touch base with former colleagues to find suggestions that will help you get ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look at every angle before plunging into something that you've never done before. Talk to an expert and find out how to best prepare for something you want to pursue.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't get all worked up over nothing. Concentrate on what you must get done. Letting a competitive person bother you will slow you down. Believe in your skills and intelligence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Plan to get out and socialize or get involved in a creative pursuit that will let your imagination explore the possibilities. Romance will ease stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Nurture important relationships. Show compassion and understanding, but don't let someone get away with bad behavior. Use incentives to encourage positive reactions and a willingness to meet you halfway.