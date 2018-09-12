Your strengths are magnified. Added discipline and practicality will lead to wise choices regarding your personal finances, health and legal matters. You can make a difference by finalizing pending deals. Positive change at home and work is featured, and personal gains will be yours.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Home improvements are featured. A change will lift your spirits and encourage you to enjoy life and engage in events that stir your emotions. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You can make domestic or lifestyle changes if you plan your actions carefully. When in doubt, say no and wait for something better to come along.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A personal update will make you feel good about your appearance. The compliments you receive will give you added confidence. Love and romance are on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stay on top of a situation that could affect your reputation. Don't reveal personal information to someone who is monkeying about in your business or using emotional tactics to manipulate you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Say little and do a lot. Bring about changes that will make others take notice. An opportunity will be too good to pass up. An agreement will change your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Slow down and think matters through. You have plenty of time to develop a solid plan before you make a move. Keep your life simple and modest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your thoughts and feelings and make your intentions known. A joint venture is favored, once you work out all the small but important details. Compromise will lead to solutions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep busy and take care of matters personally. Your ability to see what needs to be done will far exceed what anyone else can offer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Embrace life and be willing to try something new. The more you learn and experience, the further ahead you'll be. Love and romance will bring you closer to someone special.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make your decisions based on what you know, not on what someone tells you. You'll be misled if you give someone the chance to do your thinking for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Explore, do something new and exciting and express the way you feel about someone with an affectionate gesture. A makeover or trendy new look will give your ego a boost.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Slow down and take a break. Give yourself a chance to mull over what you should do. Having a good plan in place will help you avoid making a mistake.