Put greater emphasis on home and family. Adjust the way you live to suit your current situation. Don't let someone interfere or try to push you in a direction you don't want to go. Find common ground, strive for equality and keep moving forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change will do you good, but make sure that whatever you do helps you maintain a healthy emotional, physical and financial outlook. Put your trust in yourself, not in someone else.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A change to the way you do a job or take care of your responsibilities will affect an important relationship. Don't share personal information.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Turn your home into your safe haven. Add components that will make you feel relaxed and ease your stress. Do the work yourself and save money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Get your books up to date and renew any licenses or documents that could pose a problem for you if left to lapse. Problems with contracts should be revisited. Update your image.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Communication and travel delays will be problematic if you aren't precise when answering questions or filling out forms. Take the time to do things right the first time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Consider your current position and what it offers you in the long term. An adjustment to a contract will give you freedom to take on new projects. A partnership change looks promising.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Reconnecting with an old friend will bring back memories that will prompt you to make new plans. A situation that left you feeling confused will be cleared up.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put everything you've got into tidying up loose ends. You'll enjoy the upcoming festivities more if you know you have a clean slate going forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep an open mind, but if someone appears unpredictable, you are best off standing back and observing. Do your own thing to get further ahead. Health and fitness are encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Socializing with peers will give you a chance to gain allies and the support you need to bring about changes that will benefit everyone. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let anyone bamboozle you into an unnecessary expense or domestic change you don't want to make. Use common sense to persuade others to see things your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Self-improvement should be your priority. Whether you alter how you manage your money, update your appearance or adjust an unequal partnership, the results will be beneficial.