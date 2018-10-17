Speed things up a bit. This is not the time to procrastinate. You have too much on the line to dilly-dally. Simplify matters where possible, and lock your strategy in place. Be prepared to accept the inevitable and incorporate what unfolds into your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a look at your options, and discuss your plans with an expert. The advice offered may not be what you want to hear, but it should be considered.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look out for someone who needs some help. There is no point getting angry over something you cannot change. If you do your best, things will take a positive turn.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Clearing space at home for a project you want to pursue will motivate you to get moving. An unanticipated opportunity will lead to positive change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a moment to prepare for what you want to do next. A personal change will give you a push to get rid of items you no longer need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stick to the people and things you know you can trust. Steer clear of anyone trying to tempt you to indulge in something that is expensive or unhealthy. Focus on proper diet and exercise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Protect your reputation by living up to your promises. Money or an interesting proposal will come your way from an unusual source. A physical change you make will create interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotions will escalate if you aren't careful. You are best off not sharing your thoughts and feelings with co-workers or anyone who may want to make you look bad.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't let erratic behavior or someone's inconsistency cost you. Know what you want and take care of business yourself. Leave nothing to chance if you want to make progress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be aware of others' actions and wants, and how you can best help them. Make your position clear, your concerns known and your promises realistic.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Moodiness will defeat you if you can't walk away from someone or something aggravating. Knowing when to move on will lead to better days ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let anger take the reins. You will do much better if you keep a low profile and don't stir up a situation that needs time to settle. Keep the peace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get involved, bring about change and mingle with people who share your interests. A positive change is in the works; all you have to do is show up and take part.