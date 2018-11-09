Emotions will be elevated, as will suspicion and uncertainty. Try not to let your anger get the better of you. Patience, tolerance and understanding will help you address tricky situations. Secrecy will be at the root of your problems.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Focus on fitness, health and personal growth. Being happy with who you are and where you are headed will make a huge difference to the outcome of an emotional matter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be open to suggestions and keep conversations amicable. If you overreact or share information that you were supposed to keep secret, you'll end up in an emotional squabble.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Putting pressure on someone isn't likely to help. Rethink your approach and consider lending a helping hand. How you handle others will reflect on your leadership potential.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You don't have to convince anyone of anything. Make a point to do your own thing and look out for your interests. A physical change will lift your spirits.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your eye on what's important to you, not on what someone else is doing or saying. Trust in yourself and what you know to be the truth. Don't give in to bad habits.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Money, health and legal matters should be your prime concern. A partnership will help you bring about positive changes and a new beginning. Romance will enhance your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look at what others are doing and consider what's in your best interest. You don't have to give in to the majority. Set your own pace and follow the most suitable path.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't get angry when you can get busy. Your accomplishments will be what separate you from the competition. Dig in and make a name for yourself, and everything else will fall into place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- It's OK to go against the grain. Follow the path that intrigues you and learn something new. Do your own thing and give others the freedom to do so as well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Expand your interests and circle of friends. Dealing with children or making changes at home or to your workspace will give you a new lease on life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set a budget, a standard and a time limit, and then proceed. Preparation will make the difference when it comes to accomplishing what you set out to do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Live in the moment and learn all you can. Don't let anyone stifle your plans or stand in your way. Focus on whatever inspires you and work on positive physical change.